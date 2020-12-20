Dubai's DEWA unveils phase thre of AI employee ‘Rammas’

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched phase three of Rammas, its artificial intelligence (AI) employee, as part of its road map to offer additional services to customers and enrich their overall experience, the official WAM news agency reported on Sunday.



Rammas provides customers with a variety of services and answers inquiries in both English and Arabic.

The AI employee is available 24 hours a day on DEWA’s app, Facebook page, website, WhatsApp Business platform and Google Home.

Through Rammas, project builders, including contractors and consultants, will be able to track their applications for NOC certificates as well as water and electricity services, among many others.



“We seek to continuously improve our services to meet the increasing needs of citizens and residents in Dubai. This reflects our ongoing efforts to make use of innovation, high-end technology and applications, using the latest disruptive and Fourth Industrial Revolution techniques,” WAM quoted Saeed Mohammed al-Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, as saying.



“We aim to reduce the number of visitors to DEWA’s departments and to enhance smart adoption.”



Al-Tayer also added that the authority achieved 98.5 percent “smart adoption” in the third quarter of 2020.



An official statement by the authority carried by WAM stated that the E-Government Development Index 2020, issued by the United Nations, considered Rammas to be one of the UAE’s most distinguished experiences in customer interactions.

