Demand from investors sees Bitcoin hitting record $28,600 as 2020 rally powers on

Bitcoin tokens are seen placed on a monitor that displays binary digits in this illustration picture. (Reuters)
Reuters, London Wednesday 30 December 2020
Bitcoin on Wednesday hit a record $28,599.99, taking gains this year past 295 percent amid heightened interest from bigger investors.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.7 percent at $28,375. Since breaking $20,000 for the first time on December 16 it has surged by nearly half.

Bitcoin has increasingly seen demand from larger US investors, in particular, attracted by its perceived inflation-hedging qualities and the potential for quick gains, as well as expectations it would become a mainstream payments method.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 11:25 - GMT 08:25

