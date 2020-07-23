UAE telecom subscribers reaches 22.11 million by end of May 2020: Official data

The number of UAE subscribers to telecommunications services hit 22.11 million by the end of May 2020, according to official data released by the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA) and published by state news agency WAM.
Mobile phone subscriptions reached 16.75 million, equal to around 184.4 phone lines per 100 UAE inhabitants, according to figures from the TRA.
Prepaid-service subscribers reached 13.14 million, while post-paid mobile subscribers reached 3.61 million.
The UAE is currently in the process of rolling out next-generation 5G technology across the country. 5G, the fifth generation in mobile phone connection, promises download speeds for customers as much as 20-times faster than current technology.
In October last year, Abu Dhabi based telecom provider Etisalat completed the first end-to-end stand-alone 5G call in the Middle East and North Africa. The phone used recorded download speeds of over 1.5 gigabytes per second, and upload speeds of 200 megabytes per second. For comparison, 4G offers maximum real-world download speeds of around 100 megabytes per second.
The speed increases will enable a variety of new services for users. Ultra-high-speed could allow for uninterrupted 4K video streaming, over-the-air gaming services, and virtual reality solutions.
