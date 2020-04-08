Coronavirus: UAE to grant paid leave to select federal government employees

The United Arab Emirates has decided to grant paid leave to select employees of the federal government as part of measures during the country’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency WAM reported.

“The resolution stipulates that married employees of the Federal Government may take fully paid leave to take care of their children below the age of 16. The age condition shall not apply to people of determination, as well as in cases where a spouse is subject to self-isolation or quarantine that requires no contact with family members, upon a decision from the Ministry of Health and Prevention,” read a statement issued by the UAE cabinet and carried by WAM.

According to the resolution passed, the decision to grant paid leave also applies to employees whose spouses work in vital health-related occupations, such as doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical jobs that require exposure to infected people, as well as employees of quarantine centers.

The UAE confirmed 300 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 2,659.

The country announced last Saturday the extension of the nationwide disinfection program to 24 hours until further notice.

Last Update: 17:34 KSA 20:34 - GMT 17:34