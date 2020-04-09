Coronavirus: 32 new cases in Bahrain, total reaches 355

Bahrain reported 32 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 355, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Out of the 32 cases, 18 are of migrant workers who had direct contact with previously infected individuals.

Another six new cases are of individuals who had traveled abroad, the ministry said.

Precautionary measures to ensure their health and safety have been taken, the ministry added, saying that all infected individuals are currently in quarantine.

A total of 495 people have recovered from the virus in Bahrain, according to the ministry.

Bahrain is one of the first countries in the world to loosen restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Shopping malls and some stores reopened their doors today after the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism announced the easing of restrictions.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Bahrain one of first nations to ease lockdown as malls reopen

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabian citizens stranded in Bahrain return home

Coronavirus: Bahrain enforces strict measures after first death in GCC recorded

Last Update: 12:41 KSA 15:41 - GMT 12:41