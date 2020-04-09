CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Global tally passes 1.5 million, reports AFP

A member of the Red Cross wears a mask in Turin, Italy. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Paris Thursday 09 April 2020
More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 5:30 a.m. GMT Thursday from official sources.

Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China late last year.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

Last Update: 06:15 KSA 09:15 - GMT 06:15

