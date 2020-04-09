Coronavirus: Kuwait records 55 new cases in last 24 hours, raising total to 910

Kuwait records 55 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 910, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The new cases include 51 people who had direct contact with previously infected individuals. They include four Kuwaitis, 36 Indians, six Bangladeshis, two Pakistanis, one Iranian, one Egyptian, and another Nepali resident, according to the ministry.

Out of the 55 new cases, four are currently under epidemic investigation.

Also read: Coronavirus: Kuwaitis call on govt to crack down on visa merchants amid lockdown

A total of 22 people are currently in intensive care, while 111 people have recovered from the virus in Kuwait.

Kuwait has recorded one virus-related death so far.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 55 حالة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 910 حالة pic.twitter.com/swI7eVrlTI — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) April 9, 2020

Strict precautionary measures

Kuwait has imposed several strict measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, including halting all international flights and suspending schools and universities until August.

Kuwait announced on Tuesday the imposition of a full lockdown the two areas Jeleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula in Kuwait city, where migrant workers make up the majority of inhabitants.

Infections have been concentrated in low-income residential camps, where migrant workers live in densely packed living quarters.

An 11-hour curfew, from the hours of 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., was imposed in Kuwait to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Kuwait orders two areas into full lockdown

‘I did not say anything wrong:’ Kuwaiti actress after COVID-19 expat ban comments

Last Update: 09:47 KSA 12:47 - GMT 09:47