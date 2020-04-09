Coronavirus: Oman registers 38 new cases, total stands at 457

Oman registers 38 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 457, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

A child who is one year and nine months old is the youngest case to be reported in the Sultanate, the health ministry said.

A total of 72 individuals have recovered and two people have died from coronavirus in the country, the ministry added.

“The cases are increasing, and we have not reached the peak,” the Minister of Health said.

The number of cases will continue to rise, he added, but the Sultanate will continue to enforce precautionary measures to slow down the rate of infections.

The ministry urged residents and citizens to adhere to health safety instructions ordered by the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the outbreak.

Movement into and out of the governorate of Muscat from April 10 until April 22 has been banned, the high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, on Wednesday had pardoned 599 prisoners jailed for various offenses on Wednesday, including 336 foreigners, the state-run Oman News Agency said on Twitter.

The tweet did not say if the release was related to the coronavirus outbreak or the holy month of Ramadan, which starts later this month.

(With Reuters)

