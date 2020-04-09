Coronavirus: Two more Iranian lawmakers infected

Iranian lawmakers Ahmad Salek and Heidarali Abedi have been infected with coronavirus, according to state media.

Salek and Abedi both represent the central province of Isfahan in the parliament. Isfahan is one of the worst-hit provinces by coronavirus in Iran.

Twenty-three out of 100 members of parliament who have been tested for coronavirus have the virus, the spokesman of the parliament's presiding board Asadollah Abbasi had previously said.

Iranian lawmakers Heidarali Abedi, left, and Ahmad Salek, right. (Twitter)

Coronavirus has infected at least 14 other Iranian officials and killed at least 17 others, according to state media.

As of Thursday, 4,110 in Iran have died from the virus, and there are 66,220 confirmed cases.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Up to half a million Iranians could be infected says official

Iranian, Chinese officials trade barbs over reported coronavirus numbers

Monkeys, elephants, and dogs reclaim India’s streets in coronavirus lockdown

Last Update: 19:29 KSA 22:29 - GMT 19:29