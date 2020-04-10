Coronavirus: Cases in Qatar rise to 2,512 after 136 new cases reported

The number of coronavirus cases in Qatar rose to 2,512 after 166 new cases were reported, the health ministry announced on Friday.
Six people have died of the virus in Qatar, and a total of 227 people recovered so far.
A total of 45,339 people have been tested for coronavirus in the country, the ministry said.
The number of new cases in Qatar peaked on April 5 and have since been going down, according to data collected by John Hopkins University.
Precautionary measures
Qatar has imposed precautionary measures to curb the outbreak, including the closure of all non-vital businesses until further notice, except for vital sector like supermarkets and pharmacies.
All shops and bank branches in shopping malls have also been ordered to close. Mosques and communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers, have also been halted.
Last Update: 10:41 KSA 13:41 - GMT 10:41