Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 83 new cases, bringing total to 993

Kuwait reported 83 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 993, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Two new cases are related to travel and are of Kuwaiti nationals who had been to the United Kingdom, the ministry said.

Another 77 cases are of those who had been in contact with previously infected individuals. They include a Kuwaiti national, 51 Indians, seven Bangladeshis, eight Pakistanis, one Syrian, three Egyptians, five Nepalis, and one Filipino.

Four people are also currently under epidemic investigation.

The Minister of Health had earlier announced that the number of recoveries rose to 123.

Strict precautionary measures

A nationwide 11-hour curfew was imposed, but the number of daily reported cases are on the rise in Kuwait.

Kuwait has imposed several strict measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, including halting all international flights and suspending schools and universities until August.

Kuwait announced on Tuesday the imposition of a full lockdown the two areas Jeleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula in Kuwait city, where migrant workers make up the majority of inhabitants.

Infections have been concentrated in low-income residential camps, where migrant workers live in densely packed living quarters.

Last Update: 09:31 KSA 12:31 - GMT 09:31