Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia imposes complete lockdown in some areas in Medina

A lockdown has been imposed on several neighborhoods in Saudi Arabia’s Medina, the Ministry of Interior announced on Friday in a statement.

The neighborhoods under a complete lockdown are: Ash-Shuraybat city, Qurban, al-Jumaa, Banidhafar, some areas of al-Iskan, and Bani Khidrah, the ministry added.

The new restrictions are part of efforts in the Kingdom to curb the coronavirus outbreak, where the total number of confirmed cases rose to 3,651, out of which 2,919 are currently active.

Movement is restricted in those areas and all citizens and residents must remain at home throughout the day, the ministry said.

Home delivery will be allowed during the lockdown given that delivery services ensure that all preventative measures are being following, the ministry added.

Donation baskets of food and supplies, as well as medical supplies, will be donated across these neighborhoods to those in need, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said.

The ministry called on the public to adhere to instructions to ensure the health and safety of everyone in these areas.

In Medina alone, a total of 475 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

Cases have not peaked yet

The daily number of confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia has not peaked yet, and has been rapidly accelerating.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health had said earlier this week that four different studies showed that the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom could reach between 10,000 to 200,000 within weeks.

The ministry spokesman emphasized the urgent need for citizens and residents to remain at home and maintain social distancing practices to ensure that the virus does not spread further.

