Coronavirus: Oman’s Muscat under complete lockdown

Oman’s capital city Muscat is on a complete lockdown, staring from 10 a.m. on April 10, to help curb the coronavirus outbreak, Omani News Agency reports citing the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“Muscat governorate will be included within the public sanitary isolation initiative taking place in Muttrah district, starting from 10 a.m. today until further notice,” the ROP said in a statement.

The high committee for combating the coronavirus outbreak had announced that movement into and out of Muscat would be banned starting from April 10 on Wednesday. However, before the ROP issued today’s statement, restrictions were set to end on April 22.

Oman on Thursday registered 38 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 457, the Ministry of Health announced.

A total of 72 individuals have recovered and two people have died from coronavirus in the country, the ministry added.

“The cases are increasing, and we have not reached the peak,” the Minister of Health said.

The number of cases will continue to rise, he added, but the Sultanate will continue to enforce precautionary measures to slow down the rate of infections.

Last Update: 06:16 KSA 09:16 - GMT 06:16