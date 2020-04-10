Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 364 new cases, three new deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia reported 364 new coronavirus cases and three new virus-related deaths, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom is 3,651, out of which 2,919 are currently active, the ministry added.

Out of the new cases, 90 were recorded in Mecca, 78 in Medina, 69 in Riyadh, and 54 in Jeddah, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities rose to 47, while th number of recoveries reached 685.

#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (364) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (3) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (19) حالة تعافي ليصبح مجموع الحالات المتعافية (685) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/L8T9a4imxx — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) April 10, 2020

The daily number of confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia has not peaked yet, and has been rapidly accelerating.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health had said earlier this week that four different studies showed that the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom could reach between 10,000 to 200,000 within weeks.

The ministry spokesman emphasized the urgent need for citizens and residents to remain at home and maintain social distancing practices to ensure that the virus does not spread further.

