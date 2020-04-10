Coronavirus: UAE confirms two deaths, 331 new infections bringing total to 2,990

The United Arab Emirates confirmed two more people have died from the coronavirus on Thursday, according to the country’s health ministry, adding that 331 new cases of the virus have been detected cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 2,990.

The UAE announced last Saturday the extension of the nationwide disinfection program until further notice. Meanwhile, Dubai extended the temporary closure of commercial activities in the emirate until April 18 in line with its ongoing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The UAE has also taken several measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus by granting paid leave to select employees of the federal government as part of measures during the country’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency WAM reported.

In the Emirate of Dubai, the government is freezing all hiring and cutting administrative spending by at least 20 percent across departments as the coronavirus pandemic squeezes state revenue.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Dubai government announces hiring freeze, spending cuts

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 355 in 24 hours, three new deaths

For all the latest coronavirus news visit our dedicated page.

Last Update: 20:59 KSA 23:59 - GMT 20:59