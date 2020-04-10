Coronavirus: UAE confirms two deaths, 370 new cases bringing total to 3,360

The United Arab Emirates confirmed two more people have died from the coronavirus on Friday, according to the country’s health ministry, adding that 370 new cases of the virus have been detected cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 3,360.

The ministry said that the two deaths recorded on Friday belonged to infected persons of Asian nationality who were suffering from chronic diseases.

The two recorded deaths on Friday now brings the death toll in the UAE to 16.

Separately on Friday, 129 individuals to the Public Prosecutor’s office for violating coronavirus quarantine rules and not committing to the time period specified, according to state news agency WAM.

Read more: UAE extends closure of mosques, places of worship until further notice

Authorities cited the country’s new regulations put in place regarding the home quarantine procedures as part of the UAE’s measures to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE announced last Saturday the extension of the nationwide disinfection program until further notice. Meanwhile, Dubai extended the temporary closure of commercial activities in the emirate until April 18 in line with its ongoing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The country has also taken several measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus by granting paid leave to select employees of the federal government as part of measures during the country’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

