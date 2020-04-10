Coronavirus: UAE refers 129 quarantine violators to public prosecutor’s office

The United Arab Emirates has referred 129 individuals to the Public Prosecutor’s office for violating coronavirus quarantine rules and not committing to the time period specified, according to state news agency WAM.

Authorities cited the country’s new regulations put in place regarding the home quarantine procedures as part of the UAE’s measures to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The violator of the quarantine decision will be referred to the Urgent Prosecution if it is repeatedly violated for the time third for investigation and referral to trial and punishing them with imprisonment for a period of up to three years or a fine of no less than 100,000 according to the applicable law,” WAM said in its report.

Authorities said that those diagnosed with COVID-19 and who fail to comply with quarantine measures in the UAE could face imprisonment of up to five years.

The United Arab Emirates imposed several new fines for people who do not abide by quarantine rules last month, the latest effort in the country to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The UAE announced last Saturday the extension of the nationwide disinfection program until further notice. Meanwhile, Dubai extended the temporary closure of commercial activities in the emirate until April 18 in line with its ongoing efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE confirms two deaths, 331 new infections bringing total to 2,990

Coronavirus: $270 fine for walking next to others, $1,360 for partying in UAE

Coronavirus: Dubai fines 14 merchants for hiking facemask prices

Last Update: 16:16 KSA 19:16 - GMT 16:16