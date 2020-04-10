Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 93,700         

The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 93,706 on Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT from official sources.

More than 1,567,590 declared cases have been registered in 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 316,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

Italy, which recorded its first death in late February, has had the most fatalities with 18,279 from 143,626 infections.

The death toll in the United States is the second highest, at 15,938 from 451,491 infections – the largest number of cases in the world.

Spain has recorded 15,238 fatalities from 152,446 infections.

France has reported 12,210 deaths and 117,749 infections followed by Britain with 7,978 deaths and 65,077 cases.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 3,335 deaths and 81,865 cases, with 77,370 recoveries.

Since 1900 GMT on Wednesday, Somalia and Dijbouti announced their first coronavirus-linked deaths.

Europe has listed 811,723 cases and 65,811 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 472,184 cases with 16,464 deaths,

Asia 128,690 cases and 4,514 deaths, the Middle East 88,985 cases and 4,357 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 46,833 cases with 1,875 deaths, Africa 11,953 cases with 627 deaths and Oceania 7,225 cases with 58 deaths.

Last Update: 09:07 KSA 12:07 - GMT 09:07