Coronavirus: Cases in Oman rise to 546 after 62 new cases reported

Oman reported 62 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the country to 546, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The ministry on Thursday said that a 41-year-old resident had died of the virus, raising the coronavirus death toll in the country to three.

Oman’s capital city Muscat has gone into a complete lockdown, starting from April 10 until further notice, to help curb the coronavirus outbreak, Omani News Agency reported citing the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“Muscat governorate will be included within the public sanitary isolation initiative taking place in Muttrah district, starting from 10 a.m. today until further notice,” the ROP said in a statement.

The Minister of Health on Thursday said that the number of cases in the country are on the rise.

“The cases are increasing, and we have not reached the peak,” he said.

The number of cases will continue to rise, the minister added, but the Sultanate will continue to enforce precautionary measures to slow down the rate of infections.

The ministry urged the public to adhere to instructions issued by the World Health Organization, and called on residents to remain at home.

Last Update: 06:52 KSA 09:52 - GMT 06:52