Coronavirus: Cases in Qatar rise to 2,728 after 216 new cases recorded

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Qatar rose to 2,728 on Saturday after the Ministry of Health announced 216 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.
The total number of active cases in the country is 2,475, the ministry said.
Qatar has reported six virus-related deaths so far, and 247 recoveries.
The number of new cases in Qatar peaked on April 5 and have since been going down, according to data collected by John Hopkins University.
Precautionary measures
Qatar has imposed precautionary measures to curb the outbreak, including the closure of all non-vital businesses until further notice, except for vital sector like supermarkets and pharmacies.
All shops and bank branches in shopping malls have also been ordered to close. Mosques and communal religious prayers, including Friday prayers, have also been halted.
Last Update: 11:19 KSA 14:19 - GMT 11:19