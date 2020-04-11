Coronavirus: Emirates to commence select flights from April 12 after suspension

Emirates airlines confirmed it will commence select flights to several destinations from Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3, according to an official statement that added that all passengers will be subjected to thermal screening.

“Effective April 12 Emirates airline will now operate recently commenced passenger services to select destinations from DXB’s Terminal 3. Passengers are advised to contact Emirates airline directly to seek additional information or book travel. All departing passengers will undergo thermal scanning at DXB’s Terminal 3.

Passengers are also reminded to bring their own face masks, gloves and abide by social distancing rules,” read the statement.

“This development follows the suspension of all inbound and outbound passenger flights, and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE effective as of 11:59 pm on March 24 and until further notice. Aside from the aforementioned Emirates airline operations, only vital cargo and emergency evacuation flights will operate from DXB and DWC during this period,” the statement added.

The announcement on Saturday follows the decision on March 23 to suspend all all passenger and transit inbound and outbound flights over coronavirus fears. At the time, Emirates Airline said it would only continue to operate passenger and cargo flights “to a few countries until further notice, as long as borders remain open, and there is demand.”

