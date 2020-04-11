Coronavirus: Kuwait records 161 new cases, total rises to 1,154

Kuwait recorded 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,154, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The number of daily confirmed cases in the country has not peaked in Kuwait yet, and will continue to rise, according to data collected by John Hopkins University.

Out of the 161 new cases, 31 are related to travel abroad.

They include 17 Kuwaitis who had been to the United Kingdom, nine Kuwaitis who had been to Germany, three Kuwaitis who traveled to the United States, one North Korean resident who had traveled to the United Kingdom, and one Indian resident who had been to Egypt.

Meanwhile, 124 people were infected with the virus in Kuwait after they came into contact with previously infected individuals.

They include four cases of Kuwaiti nationals, 101 cases of Indian residents, 15 cases of Bangladeshi residents, one Saudi resident, one Filipino resident, one Jordanian resident, and one Pakistani resident.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة عن تأكيد إصابة 161 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 10 حالة شفاء بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ COVID19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 1154 حالة pic.twitter.com/JbZLeIxwOB — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) April 11, 2020

Currently, six people are under epidemic investigation to determine how they were infected.

A total of 133 people have recovered from the virus in Kuwait.

Strict precautionary measures

A nationwide 11-hour curfew was imposed, but the number of daily reported cases are on the rise in Kuwait.

Kuwait has imposed several strict measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, including halting all international flights and suspending schools and universities until August.

Kuwait announced on Tuesday the imposition of a full lockdown the two areas Jeleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula in Kuwait city, where migrant workers make up the majority of inhabitants.

Infections have been concentrated in low-income residential camps, where migrant workers live in densely packed living quarters.

