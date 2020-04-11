Coronavirus: Turkey bans citizens from leaving home for 48 hours

Turkey ordered citizens to stay at home for 48 hours across 31 cities starting midnight Friday as it rolled out new strict measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
The interior ministry said in a statement the order would last until midnight Sunday in dozens of cities, including the economic hub of Istanbul and the capital Ankara.
It said details would be published later.
Turkey has registered a total 47,029 cases of COVID-19 so far, most of them in Istanbul, home to over 15 million people.
Turkey has become one of the countries with the fastest rising number of recorded cases.
