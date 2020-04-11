New York City schools closed for rest of year amid coronavirus pandemic

New York City’s 1.1 million-pupil public school system will be closed for the rest of the school year as the city struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Saturday.
Public schools in New York City, the US epicenter of the virus outbreak, have been closed since March 16.
Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.
A massive effort to move instruction online has met with mixed success in the city, where many low-income students lack Wi-Fi and devices for connecting to their virtual classrooms.
De Blasio resisted closing schools even as the city recorded its first deaths from the coronavirus, saying he feared that health care workers would have to stay home to care for children and that hundreds of thousands of poor students would go hungry without their free school meals.
Authorities in some other locales, including the states of Virginia and Pennsylvania, have previously announced that schools will be shuttered for the rest of the year.
Read more:
US marks record 2,108 coronavirus deaths in one day, more than 500,000 cases so far
Coronavirus: No return to normal life until the end of 2021, says US expert
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 14:11 KSA 17:11 - GMT 14:11