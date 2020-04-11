Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 1,101, confirmed cases rise to 52,167

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Turkey rose by 5,138 in the last 24 hours and 95 more people have died, taking the nationwide death toll from the pandemic to 1,101, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.



Turkey’s total confirmed cases stood at 52,167, he added.



The number of recovered cases stood at 2,965, with 542 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the number of tests carried out in that time was 33,170, Koca said on Twitter.

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities locked down for two days from midnight on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus under an Interior Ministry order.

Watch: People rush to stores in #Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan orders a 48-hour curfew across 31 cities as part of newly-rolled out measures to curb the #coronavirus pandemic.#COVID_19https://t.co/XNyytl2Md0 pic.twitter.com/JNA8kSVFWH — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 11, 2020

The restrictions were imposed in 31 provinces across the country and scaled up existing curbs, under which people under the age of 20 and over 65 have been told to stay at home.

More than 300,000 tests have been carried out in the 83-million strong country, according to the latest data.

