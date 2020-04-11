Watch: Iran’s Basij militia collecting money from public to fight coronavirus

Members of Iran’s Basij militia are collecting money from the public to help the fight against coronavirus in the country, according to a video circulating on social media.

The video shows members of the Basij calling on people to donate money through a loudspeaker as they pass through a neighborhood in the central province of Isfahan in a vehicle.

The Basij is the paramilitary arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“We are ready to collect your cash and non-cash donations to disinfect the neighborhood and help those in need,” a man speaking through a loudspeaker is heard saying.

As of Friday, 4,232 in Iran have died from the virus, and there are 68,192 confirmed cases.

Iran has been criticized over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Tehran expelled a team of doctors from international humanitarian group Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) who came to the country on March 23 to treat coronavirus patients in Isfahan, one of the country’s worst-hit provinces. Senior Iranian officials have also strongly opposed any US help against coronavirus on more than one occasion.

