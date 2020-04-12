CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Jordan extends closure of government offices until end of April

A member of the medical carries supplies at a new section specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman. (Reuters)
Reuters, Amman Sunday 12 April 2020
Text size A A A

Jordan on Sunday extended a month-long lockdown that has closed schools, universities and government agencies until the end of the month to stem the spread of coronavirus, the government spokesman said.

Amjad Adailah said Prime Minister Omar Razzaz took the decision in light of “developments and recommendations” related to the pandemic.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The country announced on March 20 a nationwide curfew that closed shops and prohibited the movement of people. It came days after the monarch enacted emergency law that gave the governmentsweeping powers that restrict civil and political rights.

Read more:

It might take years for global economy to take-off after coronavirus: Experts

Coronavirus: Developing nations face choice between infection and starvation

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 18:46 KSA 21:46 - GMT 18:46

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top