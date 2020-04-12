Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 80 new cases, total now 1,234

Kuwait confirmed 80 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 1,234 on Sunday, according to the health ministry.
The country currently has 1,091 active cases receiving medical care with 29 in the intensive care unit. A total of 142 people have recovered so far.
On Friday, Kuwait’s health minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah asked those who have recovered from the virus to donate blood so doctors could use the plasma to treat currently infected patients.
Kuwait has only recorded one coronavirus death so far.
Al Arabiya English's Ismaeel Naar contributed to this report.
