Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 80 new cases, total now 1,234

Expatriate returning from Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon arrive to be re-tested at a Kuwaiti health ministry containment and screening zone for COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Kuwait City on March 16, 2020. (File photo)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Sunday 12 April 2020
Kuwait confirmed 80 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 1,234 on Sunday, according to the health ministry.

The country currently has 1,091 active cases receiving medical care with 29 in the intensive care unit. A total of 142 people have recovered so far.

On Friday, Kuwait’s health minister Dr. Basel al-Sabah asked those who have recovered from the virus to donate blood so doctors could use the plasma to treat currently infected patients.

Kuwait has only recorded one coronavirus death so far.

Al Arabiya English's Ismaeel Naar contributed to this report.

