Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 429 new cases, total now 4,262

Saudi Arabia confirmed 429 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 4,262. An additional seven deaths were recorded bringing the death toll to 59 as of Sunday, according to the health ministry.
In addition to testing, the Kingdom has implemented several measures to try and slow the spread of the virus. On Saturday, a Kingdom-wide curfew was extended until further notice, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.
Last Monday, Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew and lockdown on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar.
Last Update: 13:04 KSA 16:04 - GMT 13:04