Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 429 new cases, total now 4,262

Saudi Arabia confirmed 429 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total to 4,262. An additional seven deaths were recorded bringing the death toll to 59 as of Sunday, according to the health ministry.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Most cases currently receiving medical care are in stable condition, the health ministry spokesman said.



The Kingdom has administered over 3,540 test per million people, he added. The spokesman also said Saudi Arabia guarantees tests will be available as long as they are needed. The country is expanding its capacity for testing, the spokesman added.





In addition to testing, the Kingdom has implemented several measures to try and slow the spread of the virus. On Saturday, a Kingdom-wide curfew was extended until further notice, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.



Last Monday, Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew and lockdown on the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Hofuf and throughout the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif, and Khobar.



Read more:

Saudi Arabia extends coronavirus curfew measures until further notice

Timeline: Here are all the measures taken by Saudi Arabia to combat the coronavirus

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: 10,000 riyal fine, jail time for curfew violators

Last Update: 13:04 KSA 16:04 - GMT 13:04