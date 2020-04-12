Coronavirus: UAE launches home testing option for ‘people of determination’

The United Arab Emirates has launched a coronavirus home testing program for “people of determination,” the UAE's term for people with disabilities, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced on Twitter on Sunday.

“As the UAE continues to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I applaud todays launch of the National Home Testing Program for People of Determination,” the crown prince said in a tweet. “It is essential that the UAE continues to ensure all segments of the community have adequate access to testing facilities.”



As the UAE continues to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I applaud todays launch of the National Home Testing Program for People of Determination. It is essential that the UAE continues to ensure all segments of the community have adequate access to testing facilities. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 12, 2020

As of last week, the UAE completed over half a million screenings over several weeks after launching 13 mobile testing sites across the country, according to Health Minister Abdul Rahman al-Owais. He added test numbers will double over the coming period.

The number reflects the strength of the healthcare system and shows the country’s dedication to fighting the new virus, added al-Owais.

“The health and safety of the citizens and residents is a priority,” he said. “It is a national responsibility that we all share.”



Saturday, health ministry spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani said 376 new cases were discovered after an additional 20,000 tests were administered.



The country has so far recorded 3,736 confirmed cases and 20 deaths. A total of 588 people have recovered in the UAE as of Saturday.

