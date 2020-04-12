Coronavirus: UAE reports two deaths, 387 new cases, total at 4,123, death toll at 22

The United Arab Emirates confirmed two new deaths and 387 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, brining the total number of cases in the country up to 4,123 and the death toll up to 22, the ministry of health said.

The two fatalities were two Asian expats who died due to the complications of the coronavirus and had suffered from chronic diseases.

The ministry of health added that 92 coronavirus patients recovered, raising the total number of recovered cases to 680.

The ministry also highlighted the fact that it conducted an additional 22,000 COVID-19 tests.

Coronavirus treatment

The UAE has been using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to successfully treat COVID-19 patients amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to the health ministry.

Initial studies have shown success in using the anti-malarial and anti-inflammatory drugs in treating the illness caused by the new coronavirus, spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani said on Saturday during a press conference.

Doctors in the UAE continue to monitor of the affect the drugs have on reducing the duration of a patient’s illness and the severity of their symptoms, explained al-Hosani.

Coronavirus testing

The UAE launched earlier on Sunday a coronavirus home testing program for “people of determination,” the UAE's term for people with disabilities, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced on Twitter on Sunday.

“As the UAE continues to work to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I applaud todays launch of the National Home Testing Program for People of Determination,” the crown prince said in a tweet. “It is essential that the UAE continues to ensure all segments of the community have adequate access to testing facilities.”

Specialized teams will implement the program according to the World Health Organization's standards, official WAM news agency reported.

“This step aims to facilitate preventative measures and access to all members of society,” according to WAM.

As of last week, the UAE completed over half a million screenings over several weeks after launching 13 mobile testing sites across the country, according to Health Minister Abdul Rahman al-Owais. He added test numbers will double over the coming period.

The number reflects the strength of the healthcare system and shows the country’s dedication to fighting the new virus, added al-Owais.

“The health and safety of the citizens and residents is a priority,” he said. “It is a national responsibility that we all share.”

