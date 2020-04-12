Etihad to operate special flights to Europe, Japan in April

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways will operate special flights to Brussels, Dublin, London, Tokyo and Zurich between April 14 and 22, the airline said on Sunday.
We’re announcing a series of additional special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Brussels, Dublin, London, Tokyo and Zurich. For a full flight schedule for these flights as well as the ones previously published, please visit: https://t.co/MQSXwrHcj6. pic.twitter.com/3LTJlRBISf— Etihad Airways (@etihad) April 12, 2020
The United Arab Emirates is permitting a limited number of outbound-only flights for those wishing to leave the country after suspending regular services last month.
Last Update: 18:22 KSA 21:22 - GMT 18:22