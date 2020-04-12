CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Etihad to operate special flights to Europe, Japan in April

Etihad Airways (File Photo: AP)
Muhammed Nafie, Al Arabiya English Sunday 12 April 2020
Text size A A A

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways will operate special flights to Brussels, Dublin, London, Tokyo and Zurich between April 14 and 22, the airline said on Sunday.

“We’re announcing a series of additional special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to Brussels, Dublin, London, Tokyo and Zurich,” Etihad said in a tweet.


The United Arab Emirates is permitting a limited number of outbound-only flights for those wishing to leave the country after suspending regular services last month.

Several airlines in the GCC region have already restarted passenger flights to repatriate those abroad.

Emirates airline resumed passenger operations last week, with repatriation flights from Dubai to four destinations. The first destinations include London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels, and Zurich, with four flights per week to London and three to the other cities.

With Reuters

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 18:22 KSA 21:22 - GMT 18:22

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top