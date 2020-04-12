Kuwait Finance House postpones AUB acquisition until December

Kuwait Finance House has agreed to postpone finalising its acquisition of Bahrain's Ahli United Bank until December due to the coronavirus outbreak.

KFH obtained permission from the Central Bank of Bahrain to postpone the process “given the unprecedented circumstances relating to the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a filing to the Kuwaiti bourse.



Its shareholders approved what would be the Gulf's first major cross-border bank merger in recent years.



For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



“The postponement came under the guidance of the regulatory authorities in the two countries, to consider the suitability of the two banks' conditions to this big step, after the coronavirus crisis and its implications,” a source close to the deal said.



Read more:

Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 80 new cases, total now 1,234



Kuwait health minister asks coronavirus survivors to donate blood for active cases

Last Update: 14:54 KSA 17:54 - GMT 14:54