Oman confirms new coronavirus fatality, raising death toll to 4, total cases at 599

Oman reported on Sunday the death of a 37-year-old resident due to the coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to four.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oman is 599 and the total recovered is 109 as of Sunday, according to the health ministry.

Oman’s capital city Muscat has been in a state of complete lockdown since April 10 to help curb the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown will remain in place until further notice, according to the Omani News Agency citing the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

“Muscat governorate will be included within the public sanitary isolation initiative taking place in Muttrah district, starting from 10 a.m. today until further notice,” the ROP said in a statement.

Coronavirus cases rising steadily

The increase in cases comes after Oman's minister of health said on Thursday that the number of cases in the country was set to rise.

“The cases are increasing, and we have not reached the peak,” said Dr Ahmed Mohammed Obaid Al Saidi.

The sultanate will continue to enforce precautionary measures to slow down the rate of infections, added the minister.

The ministry urged the public to adhere to instructions issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and called on residents to remain at home.

