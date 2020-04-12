Sudan bans inter-city passenger travel in bid to halt spread of coronavirus

Sudan announced on Sunday that it was banning all passenger road transport between cities and deploying emergency laws to ensure compliance with measures aimed at stopping the spread of the new coronavirus.
The number of confirmed cases in Sudan is low - just 19 people have tested positive including two who died - but officials struggling with an economic crisis and a severely weakened health system are eager to forestall widespread transmission of the illness.
The ban on travel personal and commercial passenger vehicles travelling between cities and states take effect immediately, according to a statement from the ruling sovereign council.
