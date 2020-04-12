UK health secretary: No advice on how long Johnson will rest after coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resting at his official residence of Chequers and there is no advice on how long that process will take, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.



Johnson was discharged from hospital earlier on Sunday and is continuing his recovery from COVID-19.



Asked if there was any guidance on when the prime minister could return to work, Hancock told a news briefing: “He is resting. He's at Chequers, I’m delighted that he’s out of hospital and he’s recovered.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



“There isn’t any advice on how long, that will be a clinical decision for his doctors to take with him. The government is operating perfectly efficiently within the strategy that he set out.”

Read more: PM Johnson says he owes medics his life as coronavirus deaths cause alarm

Last Update: 16:05 KSA 19:05 - GMT 16:05