UK health secretary: No advice on how long Johnson will rest after coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resting at his official residence of Chequers and there is no advice on how long that process will take, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday.
Johnson was discharged from hospital earlier on Sunday and is continuing his recovery from COVID-19.
Asked if there was any guidance on when the prime minister could return to work, Hancock told a news briefing: “He is resting. He's at Chequers, I’m delighted that he’s out of hospital and he’s recovered.
Last Update: 16:05 KSA 19:05 - GMT 16:05