Bahrain reports 179 coronavirus cases, will start plasma transfusion clinical trials

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bahrain increased by 179 cases over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of cases in the country up to 751 cases, while the death toll stood at six fatalities, according to the ministry of health’s latest statistics on Monday.

Out of the 751 cases, only four are in critical condition, while the rest are stable.

The Undersecretary of the ministry of health, Dr. Waleed al-Manea said the total number of tests conducted since the first coronavirus cases was registered in Bahrain is 65,768 tests, and that positive test results amounted to two percent of the total number of tests, i.e. 98 percent of people tested negative for the coronavirus.

He added that the isolation and treatment centers in Bahrain had the capacity to accommodate 1,699 people and only 744 beds were currently occupied, and that centers in the private sector had the capacity to accommodate 172 people and only seven beds were currently occupied.

Al-Manea also said that the preventative quarantine centers had the capacity to accommodate 2,504 people, and only 824 beds were currently occupied, and the private sector had the capacity to accommodate 321 people, and only 65 beds were currently occupied.

There has been a recent rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases among migrant workers in Bahrain, as the country reported 49 migrant workers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

The ministry of health officials say that was due to the fact that migrant workers lived in clusters in their residences, and reminded the public of the importance of social distance not just for migrant workers but for all citizens and residents.

Clinical trials

Bahrain will start clinical trials using convalescent plasma transfusion to combat the disease in currently infected patients. The trials will include 20 coronavirus cases in isolation and treatment centers.

Plasma is the liquid part of the blood which carries cells and proteins through the body, when taken from a convalescent – someone who has recovered from an illness – it contains antibodies that can fight said illness.

Many countries have started using convalescent plasma transfusion to help treat coronavirus patients. Dubai started this week introducing the protocols for this type of treatment in its hospitals. Also, Kuwait asked on Friday coronavirus recovered patients to donate blood so the extracted plasma can be used to treat currently infected patients.

