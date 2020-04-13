Coronavirus: Dubai announces 12 hour opening time, new rules for some businesses

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) announced on Monday new operating procedures for some food-related commercial activities, as part of the Emirate’s preventative measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

The DED said in a circular that meat trading, fruits and vegetables trading, roaster, mills, nuts trading, chocolate and sweets trading, fish trading, coffee trading, tea trading stores can operate for 12 hours between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The stores are required to adhere to preventative measures such as sanitization and social distancing. They also have to obtain moving permits from Dubai police’s dedicated website dxbpermit.gov.ae.

The DED will conduct inspection campaigns to ensure stores comply with the new guidelines.

The UAE had closed on March 23 all malls, shopping centers, commercial centers, and open markets except for fish, vegetable, and meat markets. It also limited restaurant operations to delivery only.

And on April 4, Dubai extended a previous nighttime curfew from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. to a 24-hour curfew for two weeks while the authorities sanitize the city.

Members of the public are allowed to go out for essential needs only, such as buying food. Only one family member is permitted to leave the house.

And people are required to apply for a movement permit through Dubai police’s website, otherwise they will face hefty fines for violating the movement restrictions.

