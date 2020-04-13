Coronavirus: Nine Dubai merchants fined for inflating face mask prices

Nine merchants in Dubai including five pharmacies have been fined for inflating the price of face masks, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) section of Dubai Economy said in a statement on Monday.
@dubai_consumers in Dubai Economy has imposed fines on 9 merchants, including 5 pharmacies in Al Quoz 1, Al Mizhar, Al Warqa 1 and Al Sabkha & a supply company, supermarket & a trading company for taking advantage of the present circumstances by inflating the prices of face masks— اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) April 13, 2020
The action was taken after consumers complained about the price hike. Later, an investigation by CCCP confirmed that the nine companies had violated consumer protection law by inflating prices.SHOW MORE
Last Update: 18:44 KSA 21:44 - GMT 18:44