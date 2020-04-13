Coronavirus: UAE extends residence visa expired in March until end of December

The United Arab Emirates will give residents whose visas expired in early March 2020 an extension of their visa until end of December 2020, as part of the country’s measures to support the public to mitigate the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brigadier General Khamis al-Kaabi, spokesperson of the Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICA), said that the measure applies to both residents inside and outside the UAE.

''UAE visitors who have remained in the country and had their visas expire in early March 2020, will also have their visit visas extended till end of December 2020,” he said.

Brigadier General Al Kaabi added that residents whose Emirates ID cards expired in early March 2020 will also have their validity extended until the end of the current year.

Travel restrictions

The UAE extended on April 2 the suspension of entry of all valid visa holders who are outside the country for two additional weeks.

The country had also suspended issuing all entry visas starting from March 17 and called on its citizens abroad to return to their home country due to travel difficulties in light of the spread of the coronavirus and the travel restrictions the government put in place to contain the outbreak.

It also suspended on March 23 all passenger and transit flights to and from the country for two weeks.

However, national airlines Etihad and Emirates have recently begun operating flights to several international locations for people wishing to leave the UAE.

The government also asked all those who have valid residency residing outside the country to register for the new service "My presence for residents" on the Ministry's website, as this service aims to facilitate their safe return to the UAE in emergency cases.

