Coronavirus: UAE records 852 total recoveries, death toll rises to 25

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 172 new coronavirus recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 852. The death toll reached 25 after three new fatalities were recorded, according to the health ministry.

The health ministry did not announce any new confirmed cases during the press conference on Monday. However, 387 cases were recorded on Sunday, bringing the total in the country to 4,123.

The number of confirmed cases has been increasing almost daily as a result of the high number of tests being administered. Health Ministry Spokeswoman Dr. Farida al-Hosani said on Sunday, this helps identify those who are infected as well as people they came into contact with and therefore making it easier to quarantine and contain.

The UAE has taken a variety of measures aimed at combating coronavirus, including closing malls and imposing a nighttime curfew. More recently, authorities have expanded their capacity to identify cases of the virus through the establishment of testing centers across the country. The latest was launched Sunday in Fujairah.



The health ministry continues to urge those with a high fever or respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, to not underestimate the symptoms and to get tested at the nearest center. The spokeswoman emphasized the need to follow the precautionary measures implemented such as wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing when going to a test center.



