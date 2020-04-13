Dubai to use recovered coronavirus patients’ plasma to treat critical COVID-19 cases

Dubai’s health authority (DHA) said on Sunday it will start this week treating critical coronavirus patients using plasma from recovered patients, after the clinical efficacy of the treatment has been proven.

The Director of Dubai Health Care Corporation at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Younis Kazim, said the authority has introduced a protocol for this type of treatment in its hospitals and private health sector hospitals in Dubai, as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus and accelerate the treatment of patients.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Dr. Kazim added that the DHA outlined rules and guidelines to specify who can make based plasma donations and who is eligible to receive this treatment.

Plasma is the liquid part of the blood which carries cells and proteins through the body, when taken from a convalescent – someone who has recovered from an illness – it contains antibodies that can fight said illness.

“Doctors believe the plasma of patients who have completely recovered from COVID-19 is rich in antibodies that can fight off the virus. When such plasma is injected into another person with the disease, it will recognize the virus as something to attack,” Dr. Kazim added.

There are currently 4,123 confirmed coronavirus cases and 22 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus in the UAE as of Sunday, according to the ministry of health.

Read more:

UAE recommends everyone wear a mask while in public

UAE extends curfew indefinitely due to disinfection program

UAE launches mobile drive-through coronavirus test center

Last Update: 20:15 KSA 23:15 - GMT 20:15