Egypt second quarter GDP growth to exceed 1pct, says deputy minister

Egypt’s economic growth is expected to exceed 1percent in the second of quarter of 2020, the country's deputy minister of planning said on Monday.
The country also lowered anticipated tourism revenues, one of its major sources of foreign currency, to $11 billion from $16 billion for the 2019-2020 financial year, which runs from July to June, due to the coronavirus crisis.
Tourism had been recovering gradually from political turmoil after the uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak in early 2011, enjoying record-high revenue in 2019.
