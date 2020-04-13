Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry updates curfew movement permit forms

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry has updated the forms for movement permits during the curfew which the Kingdom has extended indefinitely.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior said the updated to the forms were done after reviewing and defining the number of people exempted during curfew and allowed to move during the curfew order, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Every governmental entity is required to issue necessary permits for its personnel while the competent authority in the Interior Ministry would stamp these permits, the source said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

With regard to the personnel, who are moving by buses, a driver is allowed to have a permit, which should specify the number of passengers – which should not exceed 50 per cent of the passenger load, the number plate of vehicle, route of movement, working days and times in addition to adhering to the necessary health requirements for the passengers.

Riyadh city would be the first city in which these new measures would be applied. These new measures start from Monday April 13.

The source said that any violator would be fined SR10,000 ($2,655) in addition to other legal procedures.

Read more:

Coronavirus: 250 repatriated Saudi Arabians arrive in the Kingdom from Indonesia

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to conduct clinical trial of COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus: UAE says it is successfully treating patients with hydroxychloroquine

Last Update: 14:27 KSA 17:27 - GMT 14:27