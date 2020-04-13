Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises by 98 to 1,296: Official

Turkey’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,093 in the past 24 hours, and 98 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,296, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday.
The total number of cases in the country stood at 61,049, he said.
A total of 3,957 people have recovered so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours was 34,456, the minister said.
On Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the resignation of Turkey’s interior minister, who said he was stepping down in the wake of a short-notice coronavirus lockdown which sent people rushing to shops to stock up on supplies.
