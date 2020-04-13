CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

US budget watchdog group projects $3.8 trln deficit for 2020

Reuters, Washington Monday 13 April 2020
A steep economic downturn and massive coronavirus rescue spending will nearly quadruple the fiscal 2020 US budget deficit to a record $3.8 trillion, a staggering 18.7 per cent of US economic output, a Washington budget watchdog group said on Monday.

Releasing new budget estimates based on spending mandated by law, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) also projected that the fiscal 2021 deficit would reach a 2.1 trillion in 2021, and average $1.3 trillion through 2025 as the economy recovers from damage caused by coronavirus shutdowns.

