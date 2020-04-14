Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Ukrainian President discuss efforts to contain coronavirus

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has spoken over the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the latest developments in the global fight against coronavirus pandemic.

“I received a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which we discussed enhancing bilateral ties, and efforts to combat COVID-19 and its humanitarian and economic repercussions,” the crown prince said on Monday.

I received a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which we discussed enhancing bilateral ties, and efforts to combat COVID-19 and its humanitarian and economic repercussions. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 13, 2020

The crown prince affirmed his country’s solidarity with Ukraine in its battle against the pandemic, expressing his condolences over the coronavirus deaths in the European country and his wishes of speedy recovery to the patients, according to the state news agency WAM.

The Ukrainian president extended thanks to the crown prince for the support provided by the UAE to his country in order to strengthen its medical capabilities to fight the coronavirus.



For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The UAE dispatched an aid plane carrying 11 tons of medical supplies to Ukraine on Friday to assist the country in combating the coronavirus pandemic, benefitting over 10,000 healthcare professionals.



The two leaders underlined the urgent need for the international community to accelerate efforts under the current challenging circumstances and coordinate stances in order to dampen the humanitarian and economic impact of the virus on the entire world, WAM said.



Last Update: 22:02 KSA 01:02 - GMT 22:02