Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Ukrainian President discuss efforts to contain coronavirus

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has spoken over the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the latest developments in the global fight against coronavirus pandemic.
I received a phone call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which we discussed enhancing bilateral ties, and efforts to combat COVID-19 and its humanitarian and economic repercussions.— محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) April 13, 2020
The crown prince affirmed his country’s solidarity with Ukraine in its battle against the pandemic, expressing his condolences over the coronavirus deaths in the European country and his wishes of speedy recovery to the patients, according to the state news agency WAM.SHOW MORE
