Coronavirus: Bahrain’s Gulf Air repatriating citizens from Iran

Bahrain said on Monday that state-owned Gulf Air has begun flying to Iran to repatriate Bahrainis stranded there due to the coronavirus crisis, the first direct flights between the two countries in four years.

More than a thousand Bahrainis, most of them pilgrims visiting Shia Muslim religious sites, have been stranded for more than two months in the Islamic Republic, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East.

There have been no direct flights since January 2016 between Bahrain and Iran, which have no diplomatic ties and long-standing differences. Manama alleges Tehran has stoked unrest in the island state, a charge Iran denies.

For all the latest coronavirus news visit our dedicated page

Bahrain, which has recorded 1,348 coronavirus cases and six related deaths, has struggled to find other airlines willing to fly to Iran and has managed to repatriate only a few hundred people, prompting criticism by some citizens.

Bahrain’s initial cases of the coronavirus were among Bahrainis returning from Iran via third countries, which caused Manama to rebuke Tehran over not stamping their passports.

“Gulf Air has begun operating direct flights to Iran to expedite the safe return of citizens,” Bahrain’s government said in a statement.

Gulf Air cancelled most of its services in mid-March due to the spread of the virus, but is still flying to and from London, Paris, Frankfurt and Manila, the statement said.

Read more:

Coronavirus: With 15,000 cases in the Gulf, here is how GCC states are coping

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia repatriates 252 citizens to the Kingdom from London

Coronavirus: Emirates airlines offers new options to keep, exchange or refund tickets

Bahrain accuses Iran of ‘biological aggression,’ over coronavirus spread

Last Update: 10:22 KSA 13:22 - GMT 10:22