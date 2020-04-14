April 14, 2020
FOLLOW
Follow
اردو
فارسي
عربي
AL Arabiya
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
SPORTS
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
+
MENU
SPORTS
VIDEO
MENU
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
SPORTS
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
Follow
MIDDLE EAST
NORTH AFRICA
GULF
WORLD
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 161 new cases as death toll climbs to 7
Coronavirus: Qatar confirms 197 new cases, raising total to 3,428
Coronavirus: Moscow warns of hospital bed shortage in coming weeks
Coronavirus: Which countries are reopening and how are they doing it?
Coronavirus: With 15,000 cases in the Gulf, here is how GCC states are coping
Coronavirus: Chinese turn Wuhan doctor’s last online post into digital ‘wailing wall’
Coronavirus has 3 strains, 2nd mutation is the one first found in Wuhan: Scientists
ECONOMY
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
MARKETS
Saudi Arabia had no intent to damage US shale oil industry: Energy minister
Saudi Arabian women increase role in workforce in late 2019: Data
Here is what major non-OPEC+ countries have said about the biggest oil output cut
Why do footballers expect to be paid for doing nothing?
Omar Al-Ubaydli
Coronavirus: Developing nations face choice between infection and starvation
Sultan Althari
Coronavirus: US lawmakers should look closer to home for a solution to the oil crisis
Tom Ashby and Matthew Amlôt
Coronavirus has gone global, but In Iran, it's the Khamenei virus
Reza Behrouz
ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION & BEAUTY
ART & CULTURE
HEALTHY LIVING
TRAVEL & TOURISM
New ventilator-sharing device eases treatment of two coronavirus patients at once
Dance moves from ‘Tik Tok Doc’ bring welcome relief from coronavirus blues
Coronavirus: Disney World to furlough 43,000 more workers
‘We stand by you,’ say Saudi medics fighting coronavirus in 41 countries
Robot on wheels to do round on Malaysian coronavirus wards
Chinese dad designs inflatable suit to shield son from coronavirus
Coronavirus: Panama police dance and sing to support the population in lockdown
Coronavirus: UAE authorizes football clubs to deduct 40 percent of player wages
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti ‘The Cat’ dies at age 78
Tour de France focusing on postponement, not cancellation amid coronavirus
No league is worth risking a single human life, says FIFA chief
Collapsing economy, skyrocketing unemployment sparking lively debates in US
Coronavirus in UAE: Fujairah Crown Prince launches COVID-19 test center
Boris Johnson thanks doctors and nurses
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabian four-year-old patient sends ‘stay home
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 161 new cases as death toll climbs to 7
Coronavirus: Qatar confirms 197 new cases, raising total to 3,428
Coronavirus: Moscow warns of hospital bed shortage in coming weeks
Coronavirus: Bahrain’s Gulf Air repatriating citizens from Iran
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
Coronavirus: Qatar confirms 197 new cases, raising total to 3,428
Text size
A
A
A
Qatar confirms 197 new cases, raising the total number of cases in the country to 3,428.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 10:40 KSA 13:40 - GMT 10:40
SHARE
EMAIL
PRINT
Tweet
SHARE
EMAIL
MOST POPULAR
DAY
WEEK
46810 Views
Coronavirus: No return to normal life until the end of 2021, says US expert
13938 Views
Coronavirus: Domestic violence grows under Lebanon’s lockdown
5939 Views
India, Pakistan may restart some economic activity during coronavirus lockdown
5662 Views
Coronavirus has 3 strains, 2nd mutation is the one first found in Wuhan: Scientists
4526 Views
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry updates curfew movement permit forms
2426 Views
Coronavirus: Dubai announces 12 hour opening time, new rules for some businesses
53253 Views
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia cases could reach 200,000 within weeks, says minister
46810 Views
Coronavirus: No return to normal life until the end of 2021, says US expert
38919 Views
US detects its first case of virulent H7N3 bird flu in commercial poultry since 2017
37022 Views
Coronavirus: WHO looking into reports of patients testing positive again
15273 Views
Coronavirus: Arab Coalition declares Yemen ceasefire, says Saudi Press Agency
14903 Views
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 382 new cases, five new deaths
OPINION
Why do footballers expect to be paid for doing nothing?
Omar Al-Ubaydli
Coronavirus: Developing nations face choice between infection and starvation
Sultan Althari
Coronavirus: US lawmakers should look closer to home for a solution to the oil crisis
Tom Ashby and Matthew Amlôt
Coronavirus has gone global, but In Iran, it's the Khamenei virus
Reza Behrouz
The domestication of Hezbollah in the time of coronavirus
Basem Shabb
SHOW MORE
More in OPINION
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Coronavirus: Which countries are reopening and how are they doing it?
Coronavirus: Thermal drones monitor body temperatures in Saudi Arabia’s al-Bahah
Coronavirus has 3 strains, 2nd mutation is the one first found in Wuhan: Scientists
‘We stand by you,’ say Saudi medics fighting coronavirus in 41 countries
Coronavirus: MENA startups hit as deals plunge 67 pct in March, says report
Coronavirus: UAE authorizes football clubs to deduct 40 percent of player wages
Saudi Ports Authority signs $1.9 billion deal with SGP for Dammam container terminals
Top