Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia repatriates 252 citizens to the Kingdom from London

Saudi Arabia repatriated 252 citizens to the Kingdom on Tuesday who had been stranded in London after the coronavirus pandemic shut borders across the world, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Citizens flying from Heathrow International Airport arrived at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport, according to SPA.

All 252 people will be tested for the virus and quarantined for 14 days in guest houses set up by the Ministry of Tourism.

Their repatriation comes after King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued an order to the foreign minister to work on procedures that would allow Saudi citizens to return to the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has reported 4,934 cases of coronavirus and 65 fatalities so far.

The Kingdom has imposed a range of measures to slow the spread of the virus, including 24-hour lockdowns in major cities, suspending the seasonal Umrah pilgrimage, and providing coronavirus treatment to anyone in need of medical care, including people who have overstayed their visas.

